Police: Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A motorcyclist died in a crash involving two other vehicles and shut down a portion of Interstate 35 in Kansas City at the height of rush hour, police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-35 when the motorcyclist attempted to drive between a car and a box truck, hit both vehicles and was thrown from the bike, police said in a news release. Investigators said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time, but that it wasn't secured and flew off his head in the crash.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. The motorcyclist’s name had not been released by Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash forced the closure of the stretch of I-35 for about 2 1/2 hours.