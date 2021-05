FAIRFIELD — The Walter Fitzgerald Campus was placed on lockdown after reports of a possible weapon at the school, officials said Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfield Police School Safety Unit and Walter Fitzgerald High School administrators put a shelter in place in effect around 8:15 a.m. Thursday after police and school officials learned of an incident that occurred on school property Wednesday afternoon, Police Lt. Antonio Granata said.

A Walter Fitzgerald student told school officials they were the victim in an altercation that happened on school grounds during the school day on Wednesday.

“The student further reported they believed the other student involved to be in possession of a handgun during the altercation,” Granata said.

The incident wasn’t reported when it happened, Granata said.

“In an abundance of caution, police and school officials had students shelter in place as the school was searched for weapons and police investigated the incident,” he said. “No weapons were found on the school property and the investigation was unable to confirm the existence of a weapon during the altercation. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately noon today.”

Police investigated the reported incident from Wednesday and a juvenile summons has been issued to the 17-year-old male for second-degree breach of peace, Granata said.

Walter Fitzgerald Campus is the district’s alternative high school.

Granata said “there is no known connection” between this incident and the two reported racist incidents involving students from Warde and Ludlowe high schools over the past several days.