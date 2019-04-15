https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-Nobody-injured-in-small-plane-crash-on-13767296.php
Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say it appears that nobody was injured when a small plane carrying three people went down in a residential neighborhood of Valley Stream.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Nassau County police say weather may have been a factor in the crash.
Police say the plane got caught in wires, but there was fire or injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
