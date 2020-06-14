Police: Officer fatally shoots man suspected of carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer shot and killed a carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Bell said the shooting happened after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit, the Kansas City Star reported. Bell said the officer fired one shot after the man “presented some type of handgun.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to Kansas City police spokeswoman Doaa El-Ashkar.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the man who was shot was an “adult white male.” Additional details have not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting, while the carjacking will be investigated by Kansas City police, Bell said.