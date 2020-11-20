Police: Officer fatally shot man in Omaha traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Black man was shot to death by police during a traffic stop in southeastern Omaha, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday when two Omaha officers stopped a vehicle carrying the man and three women, Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said. Officers ordered the man to get out of the car, and he initially refused, Kanger said. When he later got out of the car, a struggle with the officers ensued, and one officer fired more than one shot at the man after the officers said they saw a weapon on him, Kanger said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said no one else was injured. Police have not released the name of the man killed or the officers involved in his shooting death. Police also have not defined what type of weapon the officers spotted.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, and their cruiser is equipped with a dash camera, Kanger said. Investigators will go over all three videos to help determine what happened, he said.

The Nebraska State Patrol will help a special investigative team looking into the shooting, Kanger said.