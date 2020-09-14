Police: Officer injured after man crashes into patrol car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured after an impaired driver crashed into his patrol car, authorities said.

A Raleigh police officer was responding to two car crashes Friday night on an Interstate 87 ramp when a work van crashed into the patrol car, news outlets reported.

The officer was inside his vehicle and the patrol lights were flashing when the crash happened.

The work van hit the police car from behind, traveling at about 50 mph, authorities said. The van knocked the police vehicle into the guardrail, causing it to spin around, authorities continued.

The driver of the van fled on foot but was later apprehended.

Emmanuel Eduardo Najera-Pereira, 28, faces several charges including felony hit and run and drug possession.

Najera-Pereira and the officer were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear whether Najera-Pereira had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.