Police: Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

A Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis, according to state police.

Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911.

Faries was shot by the sheriff’s deputy seconds after the officers entered the home, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered.

Investigators were unable to determine if someone was shooting at Faries before the officers arrived, according to state police.