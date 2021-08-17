Skip to main content
Police: Officer shot theft suspect who rammed police vehicle

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — A Howard County police officer shot and wounded the driver of a car that rammed a police vehicle Monday as officers confronted a group suspected of stealing a large quantity of merchandise from a store, police said. Two officers were also injured in the confrontation.

Officers located a group of suspects who were wanted on warrants from other jurisdictions and had stolen a large number of power tools from the Lowe’s in Elkridge Monday afternoon, police said in a news release. Officers followed the suspects to a Jessup self-storage unit, where they saw them with stolen goods and confronted them, police said. That’s when the suspects tried to flee in a car, ramming a police vehicle and police shot the driver, police said.

The injured suspect, identified as Donte Bernard Shaw, 31, of Washington, D.C., was treated at a hospital and released Monday, police said. He's charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, theft, and other offences. Shaw is being held without bond. Online court records don't list an attorney is for Shaw.

The officer who shot Shaw is on routine administrative leave. Three other suspects were arrested and charged with theft.