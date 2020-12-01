Police: Officers shoot person with knife in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officers shot someone after they were suspected of violated a restraining order in Eugene, according to police.

A call was made to 911 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday about a restraining order violation and incident after which a person fled with a knife, Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said in a news release.

Two officers saw the suspect running down an alley and during a confrontation, the suspect was shot, police said. Officers provided aid to the suspect who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

McLaughlin said while an investigation is ongoing, body camera video, in-car video, and third-party video from a nearby building suggests the suspect had been advancing on the officers, with the knife, before the shooting.

Lane County’s Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading an investigation into the incident. The name of the person shot and the officers involved has not been released to the public.