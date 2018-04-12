Police: On his way home from Bill’s Crossroads, Fairfield man crashes into utility pole

FAIRFIELD — Police received a call on Jan. 20 from a motorist passing by the intersection of Kings Highway East and Haley Avenue who saw a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:17 a.m. that night and found Dennis Pyrch, 61, of Fairfield, in the driver’s seat of the wrecked car. Pyrch complained to police of chest pain and difficulty breathing. When asked by police what had happened, Pyrch responded, “I was driving home from Bill’s Crossroads when I lost focus on my driving and hit the pole,” according to the report.

Officers smelled alcohol on Pyrch’s breath. He admitted to drinking four beers, the report said, at the bar on the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport.

First Aid was administered by police on the scene and Pyrch was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where blood work was conducted, police said. Pyrch’s blood alcohol content read .11 and a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of driving while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Pyrch was released on a promise to appear upon turning himself in at police headquarters on April 9 and is due in court on April 24.

