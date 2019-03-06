Police: Propane leak likely caused home explosion

WORCESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a propane leak likely caused a home explosion in Worcester that injured two people.

The explosion and house fire was reported Sunday morning.

The Times Argus reports 39-year-old David Garneau and 30-year-old Miranda Bador were at home at the time and suffered burns.

Garneau was treated and released, but Bador was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment for second-degree burns.

Police say appliances at the home were fed by propane.

The explosion is not considered suspicious or intentional, but the cause is officially undetermined due to the severe destruction to the home.

