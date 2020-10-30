Police: Reckless driver causes crash that kills 2 teens

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A reckless driver has caused a crash that killed two teens and left a third person in critical condition in Milwaukee, according to police.

The fatal crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the city's north side.

The reckless driver traveling at high speeds crashed into another vehicle, killing two 18-year-old Milwaukee women who died at the scene. A 20-year-old woman in the vehicle was critically injured, authorities said.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man while they continue to investigate.

It's the second fatal crash this week in Milwaukee involving a reckless driver. Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night when a reckless, speeding driver crashed into the vehicle in which she was riding and fled the scene.