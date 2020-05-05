Police: Remains identified as missing woman; husband charged

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Human remains found last week are those of a missing Kentucky woman whose husband was charged with killing her, police said Tuesday.

The state medical examiner's office confirmed through dental records that the remains found April 29 belong to Ella Diebolt Jackson, Richmond police said in a statement.

She had been missing since October. Police have charged Glenn Jackson, 39, with murder-domestic violence, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Richmond Police said in a statement that when they executed a search warrant on the couple’s home and vehicles, they found her blood in the trunk of Glenn Jackson’s vehicle.

Glen Jackson remained in jail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.