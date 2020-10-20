Police: Reward increases for information on suspect in multiple robberies

FAIRFIELD — Police have increased the reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in five robberies.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said robberies have occurred in Fairfield, Danbury, Westport, Shelton and Norwalk, four of them at banks in the past several weeks. He said the reward for information has gone up to $3,500, which is offered by the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association.

“Surveillance footage from each robbery shows what appears to the be the same suspect in each incident,” Granata said. “The suspect has distinctly similar clothing, mannerisms, and eye shape in each video. The suspect has been described as possibly a white or Asian male and approximately 5’7” in height.”

Additionally, Granata said the suspect has been seen operating the same vehicle, a blue 2016-2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport, during each incident.

In Fairfield, police investigated a robbery at the People’s United Bank at the Stop & Shop on Kings Highway Cutoff on Oct 1. Police said a man, who matched the description of the suspect in each crime, walked up to the teller’s window and handed the employee a note confirming it was a robbery. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

Police also suspect he robbed a People’s United Bank branch at a Stop & Shop in Westport on Oct. 5.

On Monday morning in Danbury, a man matching the description robbed a different People’s Bank at 44 Lake Avenue Ext. According to police there, a man — approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build and dressed in a dark gray baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and gray pants — approached the teller, indicated that he had a weapon and demanded money.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said, the man left the store and drove off in a blue Hyundai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Quality of Life Unit at 203-254-4606. Anonymous tips may be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637). Be sure to include the “FPD” keyword in the text message. Tips can also be made online at fpdct.com/tips.

