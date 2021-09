FAIRFIELD — Several vehicles were reported stolen in town in the past week, police said.

Six vehicles — three in Greenfield Hill and three in other parts of town — were reported stolen between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, police said.

This brings the total number of stolen vehicles reported in Fairfield to 72 this year, slightly down from the 78 reported at this point last year, said Lt. Edward Weihe. There were 113 total vehicles stolen in Fairfield in 2020.

The thefts have happened throughout town, but they do tend to have one thing in common.

“Most Fairfield stolen vehicles are reported to have been unlocked. This year we have seen many unlocked with keys left inside,” Weihe said.

Police are again offering safety tips so residents can help prevent their vehicles and valuables from being stolen.

“We remind our citizens first and foremost to always lock all vehicle doors and close all windows when the vehicle is not in use,” Weihe said. “Do not leave keys or remote starters in the vehicle.”

The importance of locking vehicles was emphasized at a panel on Monday night addressing youth crime in Fairfield.

On Tuesday, Weihe also recommended residents make sure their valuables aren’t visible in their vehicles and to not walk away from a vehicle while it’s running.

Lighting can also help prevent thefts.

“When vehicles are parked in driveways, good lighting — motion or static — and visible surveillance cameras are effective deterrents to theft of, and from, vehicles,” he said. “When parking on public roads or commercial parking lots, choose well lit, highly visible, highly populated, and surveilled areas whenever possible.”

If a vehicle is stolen, GPS and vehicle monitoring systems can help police recover it and then prosecute the violators, he said.

“We also urge our citizens to contact police as soon as possible upon discovering their vehicle has been stolen, as the timeliness of reporting increases our chances of successful vehicle recovery and apprehension of suspects,” Weihe said.