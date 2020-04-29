Police: Street shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 men dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A street shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood has left two men dead, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, when two 19-year-old men were each shot once in the chest.

Police officers responding to reports of shots fired found one victim at the scene, then later learned that someone in a car had picked up the other victim. But that driver soon spotted a police car, and those officers took the shooting victim to the hospital.

Both men were pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, although witnesses said the two men may have been involved in a street fight with other people earlier in the day.

It wasn't clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. No arrests have been made.