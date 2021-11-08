Police: Student stabbed in Maryland high school parking lot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A student was stabbed in the parking lot of a Maryland high school on Monday morning and the school is sheltering in place, authorities said.

Officers were called to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring around 10 a.m. for a student who had been stabbed, Montgomery County police said in a news release. One student was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening and police said a suspect is not in custody. Both are juveniles and students at the school, police said.