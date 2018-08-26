Police: Suicidal man causes lockdown at Albuquerque airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's largest airport is on lockdown as police try to take a reported suicidal man into custody in the main terminal.

Authorities say all incoming flights to Albuquerque International Sunport were being diverted and incoming flights canceled because of the situation Sunday.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says crisis intervention team officers are working to arrest the unidentified man.

Drobik says the man "has harmed himself inside the main terminal," but didn't immediately release any details.

Sunport is a public airport located 3 miles (5 kilometers) southeast of downtown Albuquerque.

It's the largest commercial airport in New Mexico and serves Albuquerque and Santa Fe.