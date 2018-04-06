Police reopen Las Vegas Strip after partial closure

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they have reopened a portion of the Las Vegas Strip that had been closed while officers investigated a situation involving a "suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday closed the Strip to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore casino-resorts and Fashion Show Mall.

Police in an email say officers have determined "the item" is not a threat.

The vehicle was on a road, not a parking structure.

The department did not immediately release additional details.