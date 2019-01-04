Police: Traffic stop nabs man with over 3 pounds of weed

FAIRFIELD — A 28-year-old Rhode Island man is facing drug charges after Fairfield police allegedly found three pounds of marijuana in his car.

At 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Garden Drive in Fairfield.

According to the police report, Samuel Burroughs was the driver and only person in the vehicle, and had with him over three pounds of cannabis. Police proceeded to take Burroughs into custody.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school and sale of one kilogram or more of cannabis.

Burroughs was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

