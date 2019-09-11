Police: Two Bridgeport residents shoplifted from Stop & Shop

FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport residents were arrested Monday after allegedly shoplifting from Stop & Shop.

Police said 34-year-old Loren Ferraro concealed $54.78 worth of merchandise in her purse and walked past all points of sale at Stop & Shop at 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff. Ferraro also allegedly provided someone else's driver’s license when asked for identification.

Ferraro was arrested and charged with sixth-degree larceny and criminal impersonation. She was released on a $50 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

Michael Bennett, 37, was also allegedly involved in the incident and provided another person’s driver’s license as identification. Police say he failed to cooperate with officers on the scene as they attempted to identify him.

Bennett was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer. He was also issued misdemeanors for operating with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to insure a motor vehicle and misuse of plates. He is due in court on Sept. 17.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com