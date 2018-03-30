Police: Vitamin plant worker killed when metal drum explodes

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a worker at a New York plant that manufactures nutritional supplements was killed when a metal drum exploded.

Suffolk County police say the fatal accident happened shortly before noon Friday at Bactolac Pharmaceutical in Hauppauge on Long Island.

They say Sergio Escobar was cutting a metal drum with a grinder when the drum exploded and struck him.

The 59-year-old Escobar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Executives at Bactolac Pharmaceutical did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.