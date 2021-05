WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured others, police there said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, the Wichita Eagle reported. Police said a vehicle driven by Michael Wayne Walker, 32, was on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred, killing Rita Hawkins, 74, of Wichita.