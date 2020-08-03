Police: Woman found dead after car crash had died earlier

This undated booking photo provided by the Anaheim, Calif., Police Department shows Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy. A woman found dead at the scene of a Southern California car crash was killed before the collision and police have arrested a homicide suspect, authorities said. The body of Jessie Villesca was discovered inside a pickup truck involved in a crash Friday, July 31, 2020, at an intersection in San Diego County, the Orange County Register reported Monday. Investigators suspect the 56-year-old died earlier in the day in Anaheim and was the victim of a homicide, police said, and have arrested the pickup's owner, Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, on suspicion of her murder. (Anaheim Police Department via AP) less This undated booking photo provided by the Anaheim, Calif., Police Department shows Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy. A woman found dead at the scene of a Southern California car crash was killed before the collision ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Police: Woman found dead after car crash had died earlier 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A woman found dead at the scene of a Southern California car crash was killed before the collision and police have arrested a homicide suspect, authorities said.

The body of Jessie Villesca was discovered inside a pickup truck involved in a crash Friday at an intersection in San Diego County, the Orange County Register reported Monday.

Investigators suspect the 56-year-old died earlier in the day in Anaheim and was the victim of a homicide, police said.

Police arrested the pickup's owner, Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, on suspicion of her murder, the newspaper reported. It wasn't known Monday if the 30-year-old has an attorney.

Both the victim and the suspect are residents of Anaheim, police said.

Details on how Villesca was killed or a possible motive were not immediately released.