Police: Woman's body found in plastic container in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the slaying of a woman whose body was found this week in a large plastic container in the backyard of her home.

Police searched the home and found the remains Wednesday in north Baltimore after receiving a tip, news outlets reported Friday. Authorities identified the victim as Mason Moldoven, 28.

Police said they believe Moldoven was stabbed. No one has been arrested in connection with her death.

The tipster told authorities that someone had been killed and that the person's body was at the home in the Better Waverly neighborhood. Officers responded to the home, and a woman allowed police inside, where nothing was found. Officers then located the plastic container in the backyard.

Moldoven's body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police.