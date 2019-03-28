Police: Woman stole $100 in merchandise from Kohl’s

FAIRFIELD — Katty Marini, a 38-year-old Monroe resident, was charged with larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a local Kohl’s this week.

At 1:50 p.m. on March 26, police responded to a call from a Kohl’s loss prevention team that claimed Marini had concealed $100 worth of merchandise in her handbag.

Loss prevention noted that security cameras caught her hiding the items, a police report said.

Marini was released on a promise to appear in court on April 10.

