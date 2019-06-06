Police: Woman tried to hide syringes in her son's pocket

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman faces preliminary neglect charges for allegedly trying to hide syringes, one of them uncapped, in her son's pocket.

Thirty-one-year-old Dianca Eurice Cole of Muncie was arrested Tuesday after being pulled her over for speeding in the Delaware County town of Eaton.

The Star Press reports that a police dog indicated narcotics were inside Cole's vehicle before she was placed in a police cruiser with her two children.

Police say that when Cole's 10-year-old son was later asked to empty his pockets he produced a $20 bill and three syringes he said his mother had given him.

Cole's being held on a $35,000 bond at the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges, including neglect and unlawful possession of syringes.

Online records don't list an attorney for Cole.

