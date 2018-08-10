https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-activity-causes-Metro-North-delays-in-13146365.php
Police activity causes Metro-North delays in Fairfield
Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Michael McVehil
FAIRFIELD — Police activity near the Southport train station caused delays Metro-North rails Friday morning.
Metro North announced the delays up to 30 minutes.around 8 a.m. after an incident in the vicinity of Southport. It took nearly an hour for services to resume its normal schedule.
New Haven Line - delays up to 30 minutes due to police department activity in the vicinity of Southport.— Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) August 10, 2018
“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Metro-North wrote on its official Twitter account.
The activity ensued after a person was seen “walking on the tracks with no shoes on,” according to the Metro-North conductor on scene.
It is uncertain if the individual in question was taken into police custody.
View Comments