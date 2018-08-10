Police activity causes Metro-North delays in Fairfield





FAIRFIELD — Police activity near the Southport train station caused delays Metro-North rails Friday morning.

Metro North announced the delays up to 30 minutes.around 8 a.m. after an incident in the vicinity of Southport. It took nearly an hour for services to resume its normal schedule.

New Haven Line - delays up to 30 minutes due to police department activity in the vicinity of Southport. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) August 10, 2018

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Metro-North wrote on its official Twitter account.

The activity ensued after a person was seen “walking on the tracks with no shoes on,” according to the Metro-North conductor on scene.

It is uncertain if the individual in question was taken into police custody.