Police apprehend man in suspicious fires at Reno ballpark

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a man they believe may be connected to a pair of suspicious fires at a public ballpark in Reno.

Reno firefighters put out two separate fires ringing the field at Governors Bowl Park just southwest of the intersection of Interstate 80 and 580 shortly before noon Wednesday.

Reno Fire battalion chief Mark Bohach told the Reno Gazette Journal the fires had the potential to spread toward a nearby warehouse and a hotel.

He says Reno police have taken the person of interest into custody and charges are likely to be filed. He says there appears to have been malicious intent.

