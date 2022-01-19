Police arrest 20 for bringing people to EU on leisure boats

FOSSALTA DI PIAVE, Italy (AP) — Police in Italy and Albania have arrested more than 20 people accused of cashing in several hundred million euros to smuggle hundreds of refugees and migrants into the European Union from Turkey on rented yachts and other leisure vessels, authorities said Wednesday.

Two brothers who are Iraqi citizens are accused of masterminding a smuggling ring that mostly involved people fleeing Iraq and Syria. The men were arrested without incident near Venice before dawn. Italian financial police entered a modestly furnished house peacefully, and the brothers emerged wearing handcuffs and tracksuits.