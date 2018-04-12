Police arrest man in connection with 2016 truck theft

FAIRFIELD — A Bethel man believed to be involved in a 2016 auto theft was charged with first degree larceny Wednesday after being picked up by police in Bridgeport on unrelated charges.

According to the police report, on Sept. 17, 2016, the owner of Bruce’s Landscaping contacted police reported that a green 2015 Chevy Silverado truck, valued at $50,000 was stolen from the property a day earlier, with a lawnmower, four leaf blowers and two aluminum racks, at an estimated value of more than $15,000, police said.

Officers spoke with employees of Bruce’s Landscaping, who told them they were approached in the afternoon on Sept. 16 by a Hispanic man, around 5’8”, with short hair, who approached them on a cell phone, asked something unintelligible, and then appeared to have left the scene.

Fairfield police learned of a similar incident at a construction company in East Haven on Sept. 23, and were able to watch surveillance footage of a man that matched the description from Bruce’s Landscaping breaking into a storage trailer, police said.

On Sept. 26, an anonymous source told police that he had located the truck parked outside a New Haven address. Police went and, after a brief stakeout, reclaimed the truck and brought it back to headquarters, where it was swabbed for fingerprints and DNA and sent for testing, according to the report.

On June 30, 2017, Fairfield Police received a positive match and were able to identify Robert Forant, 47, of Bethel, who had been involved in similar larceny cases in Bethel and Milford.

He was arrested in Bridgeport on April 11, 2018 and transported to Fairfield Police. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court April 23.

