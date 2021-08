HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri have arrested a man who was being sought for an attack with a machete and who had a previous conviction for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance.

Ted Treece, 31, of High Ridge was arrested Thursday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged in at-large warrants Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the. He has no listed attorney.