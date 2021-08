FAIRFIELD — Tempers flared Tuesday night between school officials and unmasked residents during a Fairfield Board of Education meeting , prompting district staff to call the police to settle the dispute.

The tense exchange is just the latest incident in the long-lasting debate over the need to wear masks.

The Board of Education Policy Committee held a special meeting to discuss a slew of items, including the school district’s approach to mask breaks for the upcoming school year, which is set to start Aug. 30.

The meeting was held at the school district offices and while officials required masks be worn at the event, there was no signage saying they were required, sparking the heated altercation, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Committee chairwoman Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly could not be reached for comment.

“School officials from the meeting called police because certain attendees who showed up for public comment in the conference room were allegedly getting unruly, as there was a dispute regarding whether or not masks were required to attend the meeting,” Capt. Antonio Granata said. “Police assisted in sorting out the dispute, noting where the mask mandate was made clear and where it was not.”

According to the police report, the policy committee special meeting was posted (on the agenda) and clearly states “Masks are required in BOE Central Office,” despite no mask requirements posted throughout the second floor or the main entrance of the building.

During the initial part of the meeting, the committee gathered in a small conference room, but, the public was asked to listen to audio of the meeting in a larger room. After having some trouble hearing the audio in the other room, a few residents, some who were masked and some who were not, knocked on the conference room door where the debate started whether masks were required or not, police said.

Granata said one attendee was permitted to briefly speak without a mask before leaving the meeting and subsequently left without incident.

“The meeting continued with the mask mandate having been made clear from that point on,” Granata said. “There were no actionable violations and the police concluded their assistance.”

The meeting continued after a near 30-minute break to settle the tempers from both the board and public.

School officials confirmed that elementary students would have two mask breaks in addition to lunch, middle school students would have one and high school students would take breaks during passing time.

The mask mandate in school has been an important and controversial discussion in Fairfield lately. Gov. Ned Lamont has said that there is no immediate end to his executive order on requiring masks in school. The order is set to remain in effect through Sept. 30.

The school board had sent a letter in June calling on the state to remove the mask mandate, but that was before the recent uptick in cases.