Police charge Bridgeport man with DUI

FAIRFIELD — Germain James, a 32-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated after police observed him driving in an erratic manner.

At around 3:22 a.m. June 8, police observed a James “driving in an erratic manner by an officer.” According to police, James failed a standard field sobriety test that was administered on the scene.

Jame was charged with driving under the influence and posted a $100 bond. James was issued a June 17 court date.

