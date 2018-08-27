Police confirm death of man unresponsive in Lake Tahoe Keys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — South Lake Tahoe police have confirmed the death of a 76-year-old man found unresponsive in the waters of the Tahoe Keys along the lake's south shore.

Police Lt. David Stevenson told the Tahoe Daily Tribune a boat spotted what appeared to be a life jacket floating in the water before noon Monday.

The South Lake Tahoe-area resident was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital where he received treatment but later was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Stevenson said it's unusual to find a drowning victim wearing a life jacket, but there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious or criminal about the incident. He says the man appeared to have been in the water a matter of hours, not days.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Information from: Tahoe Daily Tribune, http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/