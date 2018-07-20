Police divers recover body of 5-year-old girl in Erie Canal

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing has been recovered from the Erie Canal in upstate New York.

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle the girl had been reported missing at about 7 p.m. Thursday. Her body was found two hours later.

Police say the girl was briefly separated from a family member and was last seen near the shore of the canal. Police believe she may have fallen in the water.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office scuba team located the body after an intensive police search in Henpeck Park.

