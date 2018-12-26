Police find another sunken boat in Hoquiam River

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Hoquiam Police found another boat that had sunk in the Hoquiam River with oil leaking into the water.

KOMO-TV reports this is the fourth boat to sink in the area.

Police were called Tuesday to investigate a sheen of fuel on the river coming from a privately owned boat yard.

Officials found a strong fuel odor and a sheen of petroleum heading downstream toward the Riverside Bridge.

Police said no one notified the Coast Guard or called 911 to report the boat sinking.

The state Department of Ecology sent their spill response team to the area to respond to the leaking petroleum.

