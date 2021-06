LUDLOW, Vt. (AP) — State and local police, rescue crews and the Vermont Air National Guard are searching for a missing 76-year-old Ludlow man.

Russell Nord was reported missing on Monday evening, police said. He was last in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow. The search continued Tuesday.

Two fire departments, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Killington Search and Rescue also are helping with the search, state police said.

Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants, police said.

Anyone with information about where he is urged to call the state police in Westminster.