Police helicopter once again on patrol over Omaha
BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A police helicopter is again deployed over Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that an Omaha police spokeswoman said Tuesday that patrols resumed Tuesday.
Two pilots suffered minor injuries in mid-August when one of the department's two helicopters crashed at Blair Airport, where they're based. The other helicopter wasn't available for duty because it was undergoing maintenance.
