Police identify victims of shooting at private club in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police identified on Wednesday the man and woman who were killed after gunfire broke out this weekend inside a private club in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Waterloo Police Department identified them as Da’Curious (Dacarious) T. Burkett, 22, of Waterloo and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, West Des Moines, Iowa, according to a news release.

At least two individuals began shooting at each other at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Six other people were also were treated for gunshot wounds and four were hurt by broken glass or other debris while fleeing.

Authorities estimated that about 100 people were at the club when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation. They said the building is a former bar that was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club.