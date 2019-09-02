Police identify woman killed by wrong-way driver in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police have identified a woman who was killed after a wrong-way driver in Saugus hit the vehicle she was in.

The accident occurred on the northbound side of Route 1 at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. State Police said late Sunday that 48-year-old Evelyn Pinto, of Peabody, was killed.

State Police previously identified the driver who allegedly went the wrong way as 29-year-old Luis Gallego, of Lynn.

Police say Gallego clipped the end of a truck, then hit a SUV occupied by Pinto and another adult. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized.

Police say the driver of the truck that was hit first was not injured.

The northbound side of Route 1 was closed Saturday morning as police investigated the accident.