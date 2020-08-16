Police in Austin suburb report multiple officers shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Multiple police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment and the department's statement did not say how many officers were shot or provide their condition.