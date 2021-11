OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police have released the names of the man and woman who were found shot to death in a car in Olathe, Kansas.

The two victims were both from Tonganoxie, Kansas, which is a small town about 25 miles west of Kansas City. Olathe police identified them Sunday as Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42, according to the Kansas City Star.