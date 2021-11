WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at officers and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon, police said.

Officers went to a condominium complex in Warwick at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to perform a well-being check after getting a call from someone who said there was a suicidal male inside one unit and they were concerned for a female occupant's safety, Warwick police said in a statement Tuesday.