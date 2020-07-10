Police investigate altercation between diner and protester

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A physical confrontation between racial injustice protesters and diners in the rooftop bar of the recently reopened St. Pete Pier has prompted a police investigation.

A diner told St. Petersburg police Thursday night that a protester's bicycle hit his wife, and that when he objected, the protester punched him, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A protest organizer said the diner hurled racial insults at his group and swung at one of them, at which point he hit back, landing a blow to the diner's face.

The diner required medical treatment, the newspaper reported. No arrests were made, according to St. Petersburg police. Investigators are going through surveillance and cell phone videos to determine what happened.

“We are still trying to sort through everything,” said police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.

The group created a scene by entering the restaurant, some with and a bicycle, drumming loudly and chanting about mistreatment of Black people by police.

Police said the protesters ignored requests from management and security to leave the bar, and were ultimately ordered by police to leave the Pier, which reopened with a new $92 million design on Monday.