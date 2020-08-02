Police investigating 3 double shootings in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — One of six victims in three separate double shootings in Connecticut late Saturday and early Sunday has died, state police said.

Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, died at a hospital following a shooting in a commuter parking lot in Manchester, state police said. Troopers responded to the lot at about 2 a.m. Sunday and found Hicks and another person wounded. Officials did not disclose the other person's condition.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bridgeport police say a man and a woman were shot as they were sitting in a car. The woman was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital, while the man is expected to survive a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated at the same hospital.

In New London, police responded to a report of shots fired Sunday morning shortly after midnight and encountered a large group of people at a city street corner. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where a second man wounded in the same shooting also was brought. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Police have not released the names of the other five victims or details on motives for the shootings, which remain under investigation.