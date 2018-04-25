Police investigating Brick Walk burglary

Fairfield police are looking for help in identifying this man who allegedly broke into offices in the Brick Walk early Tuesday morning. Fairfield,CT. 4/25/18

FAIRFIELD — Police are looking for a man they say broke into the Brick Walk building at 1275 Post Road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, multiple offices were entered and damaged, and items stolen. The damage and a list of stolen items are still being determined by the property owner.

The suspect was captured on security cameras, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifing him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or Text-At-Tip to CRIMES (274637).