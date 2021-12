FAIRFIELD— Police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft after three individuals were seen trying to enter a vehicle on Hurd Street before driving away from police on Interstate-95 Saturday morning.

A Hurd Street resident told police multiple people had just attempted to enter a neighbor’s vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The suspects were in a silver Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plates that was later confirmed to have been stolen in an armed car-jacking in New Haven on Thursday, police said.

The Altima had stopped on Hurd Street when the passenger in the front seat got out and opened the front passenger door of a resident’s unlocked vehicle. A passenger in the back of the Altima also got out and began to walk across the street towards another home. When another resident came out of their home, the suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the area, police said.

Police later located that same Altima with the three people inside driving on Oldfield Road near Penfield Road. The driver continued onto Post Road and stopped at a light near Sanford Street. That’s when police say the suspects noticed a marked police vehicle nearby, and began “moving around traffic” and driving faster.

Officers continued following the suspects onto I-95 northbound and attempted to stop their car. The suspects continued to evade, and police were forced to end their pursuit in compliance with state policy, police said.

Police said that it appeared nothing was taken from the vehicle, “likely due to the attempted theft being interrupted.”

Any nearby residents or business owners who might have video surveillance of the incident are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or text ‘FPD’ plus your tip 847411 (TIP411) or go to fpdct.com/tips.