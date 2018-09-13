Police investigating two stolen cars

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating reports of two cars stolen Sunday morning.

The first is a 2015 black Audi Q5, valued at $30,000, that was stolen from a South Pine Creek residence. The car’s owner said she had two sets of keys in her possession.

The second car was taken from a Valley View Road driveway. The 2015 Infiniti Q50 was unlocked, and the keys were inside.

