Police kill fox who attacked 2 women

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police say they have killed a fox that attacked and injured two women in a Massachusetts town.

Police say Tuesday that the fox "was considered a threat" to the public, and has to be tested for rabies.

Crestena Astorga told New England Cable News she was walking in her driveway around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in Middleboro when a fox bit her 11 times.

The woman's daughter ran toward her screams and hit the fox with a shovel before it ran off.

Police say a second woman was bitten by a fox around 7:10 a.m. Monday at a campground about a half mile away.

Both women were hospitalized for treatment. The animal's body will be tested by the state lab for diseases.